Why Kyle Schwarber thinks Harrison Bader is "a spark plug" for the Phillies lineup

Harrison Bader didn't need to explain much as to why he enjoys batting leadoff. All one has to do is look at the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup card every day.

"Hitting in front of Kyle Schwarber," Bader said with a big smile on his face.

Of course, there's more to batting leadoff than hitting in front of Schwarber, even as Bader has thrived with a player who has hit 52 home runs this season right behind him. Bader has hit .339 in the 14 games he's hit first, having a .393 OBP with two home runs, 5 RBIs and a .911 OPS. Bader has been the first batter of the game in 12 games, hitting .400 with a .500 OBP.

"He hasn't really changed his approach," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "He's very aggressive, but he has taken a few walks. He's hot. He's walking. He's getting on base. He's slugging. He has really played well for us since we got him."

Bader has proved a spark for the Phillies' offense since he arrived on Aug. 1. The Phillies are second in baseball in batting average (.272), fourth in home runs (74), second in OPS (.812), and fifth in runs scored (252). Since Trea Turner went on the injured list with a hamstring injury on Sept. 8, Bader has hit .373 with a .955 OPS – the majority of his at-bats coming in the leadoff spot.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 9: Harrison Bader #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Kyle Schwarber #12 after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on September 9, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 9-3. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

"He's been doing a great job," Schwarber said. "Obviously, ever since Trea went down. He's been a spark plug. He's been everything that we've needed ever since we traded for him. I'm sure when Trea gets back that Trea goes right back up there, but Harrison is going to be put into a spot that's going to be key for us because he's been doing such a great job.

"Wherever he is in the lineup, I feel like he's going to be a spark plug for us."

Bader is expected to go somewhere else in the lineup once Turner returns, as the star shortstop took part in live batting practice before Tuesday's opener against the Marlins. The Phillies are hoping Turner is back by the weekend, as he's running a 70-75%, per Thomson.

As for now, Bader is enjoying hitting leadoff. And there's more to hitting there than being in front of Schwarber.

"I think when you have a really good bat behind you, it changes the mentality of the pitching staff," Bader said. "It's not just the pitcher up there calling pitches. The game has evolved to ... you know, we even saw it last week with the Marlins hitter calling pitches from the dugout. And that's kind of what we're a part of."

"You're not necessarily just facing the pitcher on the mound ... you're facing an entire staff out there, so when you have a bat like that behind you, it changes their attack plan, it makes them come into the zone more consistently. Especially in payoff pitches, 3-2 count, 2-1 count. They rather would deal with me than Kyle Schwarber. I'll try to use that to my advantage as best I can."

