5 targets Philadelphia 76ers could sign to veteran's minimum contracts in 2024 NBA free agency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers moved fast in NBA free agency by signing nine-time All-Star Paul George, extending rising star Tyrese Maxey and much more.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey likely won't be making any more big moves, but he'll still need to fill out the rest of Philadelphia's roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Here are five players the Sixers could sign to veteran's minimum contracts that make sense.

1. Kyle Lowry

The Sixers still need a backup point guard behind Maxey and bringing Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry back on a minimum deal makes sense.

Lowry returned to his hometown team last season to compete for a championship, but unfortunately, Philly's season ended in the playoffs in the first round against the New York Knicks.

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the game against the New York Knicks in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 104-101. Getty Images

Lowry, 38, averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 assists and shot 40.4% on threes in 23 games last season for the Sixers.

2. Lonnie Walker IV

Lonnie Walker IV, a Reading, Pennsylvania, native, spent the last season with the Brooklyn Nets. The 25-year-old played in 58 games, averaging 9.7 points and shot 38.4% on three-pointers on 17.4 minutes per game.

The Sixers signed veteran guard Eric Gordon and brought back Kelly Oubre Jr., but the team still needs depth in its backcourt, especially after De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield both ended up with the Golden State Warriors.

Lonnie Walker IV #8 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on March 7, 2024 in Detroit. Luke Hales / Getty Images

The Sixers drafted Jared McCain out of Duke University in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft in June, but he might not be ready to crack Nick Nurse's rotation at the start of the season.

Walker is athletic, can handle the ball and would get plenty of open looks from deep playing alongside Embiid, Maxey and George.

3. Marcus Morris

Like Lowry, Marcus Morris is a Philadelphia native who played for the 76ers last season. He was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the three-team deal to acquire Hield ahead of the NBA trade deadline. He was then waived by the Spurs and finished out the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Marcus Morris Sr. #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at the Wells Fargo Center on January 15, 2024 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

The Sixers brought in Caleb Martin to start at the four, but they still need a veteran backup and Morris could be their guy.

In 49 games last season, Morris averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

4. Jae Crowder

Staying at the power forward position, Jae Crowder is another veteran the Sixers could sign to the veteran minimum to add depth at the position.

Crowder, 34, spent the past two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. Crowder isn't the player he once was, but he could give the Sixers some much-needed shooting at the power forward position to space the floor.

Jae Crowder #99 of the Milwaukee Bucks gestures after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on April 2, 2024 in Washington, DC. Getty Images

In 50 games last season, Crowder shot 34.9% on three-pointers and averaged 6.2 points.

5. Robert Covington

The Sixers acquired Robert Covington in the James Harden trade last year with the Clippers, but he didn't play for the majority of the season due to a knee injury.

Robert Covington #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a call during the quarter of an NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Smoothie King Center on November 29, 2023 in New Orleans. Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Covington hasn't played more than 48 games in a season over the past five years, but he fits what the Sixers need if he can stay healthy.

Before his injury, Covington played in 26 games for the Sixers, averaging 4.5 points and shooting 35.4% on three-pointers.