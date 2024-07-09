5 targets Philadelphia 76ers could sign to veteran's minimum contracts in 2024 NBA free agency
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers moved fast in NBA free agency by signing nine-time All-Star Paul George, extending rising star Tyrese Maxey and much more.
Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey likely won't be making any more big moves, but he'll still need to fill out the rest of Philadelphia's roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Here are five players the Sixers could sign to veteran's minimum contracts that make sense.
1. Kyle Lowry
The Sixers still need a backup point guard behind Maxey and bringing Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry back on a minimum deal makes sense.
Lowry returned to his hometown team last season to compete for a championship, but unfortunately, Philly's season ended in the playoffs in the first round against the New York Knicks.
Lowry, 38, averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 assists and shot 40.4% on threes in 23 games last season for the Sixers.
2. Lonnie Walker IV
Lonnie Walker IV, a Reading, Pennsylvania, native, spent the last season with the Brooklyn Nets. The 25-year-old played in 58 games, averaging 9.7 points and shot 38.4% on three-pointers on 17.4 minutes per game.
The Sixers signed veteran guard Eric Gordon and brought back Kelly Oubre Jr., but the team still needs depth in its backcourt, especially after De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield both ended up with the Golden State Warriors.
The Sixers drafted Jared McCain out of Duke University in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft in June, but he might not be ready to crack Nick Nurse's rotation at the start of the season.
Walker is athletic, can handle the ball and would get plenty of open looks from deep playing alongside Embiid, Maxey and George.
3. Marcus Morris
Like Lowry, Marcus Morris is a Philadelphia native who played for the 76ers last season. He was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the three-team deal to acquire Hield ahead of the NBA trade deadline. He was then waived by the Spurs and finished out the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Sixers brought in Caleb Martin to start at the four, but they still need a veteran backup and Morris could be their guy.
In 49 games last season, Morris averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.
4. Jae Crowder
Staying at the power forward position, Jae Crowder is another veteran the Sixers could sign to the veteran minimum to add depth at the position.
Crowder, 34, spent the past two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. Crowder isn't the player he once was, but he could give the Sixers some much-needed shooting at the power forward position to space the floor.
In 50 games last season, Crowder shot 34.9% on three-pointers and averaged 6.2 points.
5. Robert Covington
The Sixers acquired Robert Covington in the James Harden trade last year with the Clippers, but he didn't play for the majority of the season due to a knee injury.
Covington hasn't played more than 48 games in a season over the past five years, but he fits what the Sixers need if he can stay healthy.
Before his injury, Covington played in 26 games for the Sixers, averaging 4.5 points and shooting 35.4% on three-pointers.