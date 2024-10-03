Philadelphia woman connects with photographer who captured her last-ever walk with her dog

Philly woman connects with photographer who snapped her and her dog's last walk together

That's the power of social media!

A Philadelphia woman was able to connect with a photographer who captured one of her final moments with her beloved dog Weston on his last day.

Just one day ago CBS News Philadelphia brought you the story of Kristina Cusenza and her search for the mystery man who snapped a photo of the pair in the Fairmount section of the city on Sept. 12. Cusenza told CBS Philadelphia's Jan Carabeo that she was out for a walk with Weston when they stopped to take a break.

Kristina and Weston dining out. Kristina Cusenza

The 13-year-old pup had been sick and Cusenza had been thinking about her options. Then they were approached by a man on the street.

"And someone asked if they could take my photo, so I looked up and said, 'Sure,'" Cusenza said. "A few hours later, I did bring Weston to the vet and had the really hard conversation with my vet that it was probably time to say goodbye to my buddy. Because it was obvious he was really struggling, and I didn't want him to suffer anymore."

Cusenza later realized that the photographer had captured one of her last moments together with Weston, but she didn't have the photo or even the photographer's name. So she posted on Facebook in a group for Fairmount neighborhood residents, and spoke to CBS News Philadelphia about the search.

It didn't take long. Less than 24 hours after the story aired, the photographer reached out to Cusenza through the Facebook group, and shared this photo with her.

The photo of Kristina and her dog Weston on their last walk together was taken by a photographer who didn't want to be named. Kristina Cusenza

The photographer didn't want to be named but was happy to send the picture along. It shows Cusenza leaning against a building and Weston on the sidewalk in a sphinx-like pose.

"It feels really special to have this photo in big part due to the efforts of my neighbors, most of whom I've never met! It feels like we all got to have this magic internet moment together," Cusenza said.