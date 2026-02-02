Boy who received heart transplant at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia dreams of becoming a chef

For a little boy who has a new heart after spending more than a year at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, American Heart Month, celebrated in February, has special meaning.

Kolin was born at CHOP with a heart defect and became a beloved patient at the cardiac center. Now he's only there for brief visits after a life-saving transplant.

Kolin spent 530 days at CHOP being treated for complicated congenital heart defects. Nettle, a facility dog, was an important distraction and comfort for Kolin and his family during that time.

Kolin's mom, Joy Hummer, said he faced a variety of difficult complications, and ultimately, he needed a heart transplant.

"There was a period of time that he wasn't even eligible for a heart transplant because he was so sick," Joy Hummer said. "And those were some of the hardest days of my life."

Kolin ended up with a mechanical heart waiting for a transplant and was kept busy at the hospital until the new heart was found in October.

Three months after the transplant, his doctors are thrilled to see how well Kolin is doing.

"It's just an incredibly heartwarming and validating thing to see," Dr. Matthew O'Connor at CHOP said. "We were very optimistic for lots of good news for him in the future."

After spending 18 months at the hospital, Kolin's mom says visiting CHOP now is like being at her home away from home.

"You know, child life, the nurses, the staff, just become part of your family," she said.

When Kolin was finally ready to leave the cardiac center, they had a parade to send him off.

Now adjusting to life with his new heart, Kolin is focused on school and his passion, cooking. He wants to be a chef when he grows up.

Kolin takes anti-rejection drugs to live with his new heart, and his mom says she's eternally grateful to the donor family.