Rowers brave rainy conditions in 26th annual Knecht Cup Regatta in Camden County's Cooper River

The cold conditions were no match for the heated competition on the Cooper River in Camden County during the 2025 Knecht Cup Regatta.

"It is truly an amazing event," said Joseph Carruth, a senior at Lehigh University.

Carruth was one of the hundreds of athletes who competed. On Saturday, he and his team rowed their way into the grand finals. He says it's great to see the hard work pay off.

"We've been practicing in the morning this week. It's been a cold week. Mornings, nights, whatever we can do to make this dream a reality," he said.

His coach couldn't be prouder.

"They really care about each other, and the work they're doing individually really is an extension of them waiting to be a part of their teammate's success," said Peter Costas, head rowing coach at Lehigh University.

Laura Blanche, who is the daughter of the namesake of the event, Bill Knecht, said the event was a dream of her father's. Knecht was a Philadelphia native and an Olympic Gold Medalist. He died in 1992.

She said the event has now grown to become one of the largest regatta events in the county.

"That was his dream. He wanted to bring rowing to the Cooper River," Blanche said.

Not only is this an exciting time for the young athletes, but it's also a big weekend for Camden County.

Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer says the regatta season has a huge economic impact.

Dyer says Cooper River will host nine more regattas from now to September, bringing in about $10 million to the county.

"Hotels are filled from here to Philadelphia. It's good. The high schools are here, the colleges are here, and it's a place a lot of people are now starting to come and hang out and watch these races," Dyer said.

The Knecht Cup is just the beginning of what will be a long regatta season and the athletes and the county are ready for what's to come.