Fire and explosion causes twin home in Northeast Philadelphia to partially collapse

By
Tom Dougherty
A 54-year-old man is in the hospital after a fire and explosion caused a twin home in Northeast Philadelphia to partially collapse Friday, according to the city's fire department.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called out to the 9400 block of Kirkwood Road in Northeast Philly for reports of an explosion shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters placed the blaze under control at 2:27 p.m. and remain on scene.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, showing that most of the duplex had collapsed with charred debris.

Philadelphia Deputy Fire Chief Michael Richey said firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and began fighting the fire. Richey said firefighters heard small explosions while working to extinguish the fire.

Richey said a 54-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Firefighters were battling the blaze from the outside since there were explosions, Richey said.

"Since there was an explosion inside and the building is unstable, we have to remain on the outside in a safe position to mitigate the pockets of fire that's in between the ceilings and the roof itself," Richey said.

There's no word on what caused the fire and explosion.

The city's fire marshal will lead the investigation.

Tom Gardiner and Liz Crawford contributed to this report.

