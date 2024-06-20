Watch CBS News
Man hit by roller coaster at Ohio amusement park

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was hit by a roller coaster at Kings Island amusement park in Ohio on Wednesday night. 

The man was critically injured after being hit by the Banshee roller coaster at the amusement park in Mason, Ohio, according to CBS affiliate WBNS-TV. The man reportedly went into a restricted area of the roller coaster and was believed to be hit by the ride at around 8 p.m.

CBS affiliate WKRC-TV reported that the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. An updated condition is not available on Thursday. His identity has not been released. 

The ride is closed while park officials and law enforcement investigate the incident, WKRC-TV reported. 

In a statement to WBNS-TV, the amusement park said, "Kings Island's focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family."

According to the park's website, the Banshee is the world's longest steel-inverted roller coaster, reaching speeds of up to 68 miles per hour. It also features a 167-foot lift hill and a 150-foot curved drop. 

Kings Island is about 25 miles from Cincinnati. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 4:31 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

