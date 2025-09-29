7-year-old and 9-year-old killed after Pennsylvania driver crashes into horse and buggy

Two young children were killed and five other people were injured when the driver of a Mini Cooper smashed into a horse and buggy in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a report that the deadly crash happened on Sunday around 8 p.m. on State Route 225 in Jackson Township.

State police said the horse and buggy was traveling south on the highway when the driver of a Mini Cooper, headed south, crashed into it. All six people in the horse and buggy were ejected to various places on the highway, shoulder and embankment, according to state police. The Mini Cooper driver, who sustained minor injuries, allegedly told police that he believed he fell asleep before the crash.

The 7-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 9-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The remaining four people in the horse and buggy were taken to local hospitals with various injuries. The horse died in the crash.

The identities of the two children who died were not released as of Monday night. It was not immediately clear if charges would be filed in connection with the crash.

State police are investigating.