A Philadelphia man faces multiple murder charges after allegedly helping orchestrate the killing of a Walmart employee in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, last month, police said.

Keyshaad Cook, 21, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly aiding in the death of 45-year-old Latosha Ann Cooper, who was killed in an immigration-related dispute involving her former partner, Destino Jean-Louis, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Authorities said Cooper had just left work around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and was talking with a co-worker near her car when Jean-Louis, a former Walmart employee, approached her and shot her in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cooper and Jean-Louis had agreed to marry to help Jean-Louis obtain legal immigration status, but Cooper was unhappy and later ended the relationship.

Jean-Louis was later terminated from his job due to issues with his immigration status, according to an affidavit.

During the ongoing investigation, detectives recovered Jean-Louis' cellphone and discovered messages and calls between him and Cook. Investigators said Cook provided Jean-Louis with Cooper's work schedule, whereabouts and movements, authorities said.

Cook allegedly encouraged Jean-Louis to carry out the attack multiple times, authorities said.

A few hours before the shooting, Cook was working a shift at Walmart when he texted Jean-Louis to "come now," authorities said.

Cook is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit third-degree murder and third-degree murder.

Bail was set at $1 million cash.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.