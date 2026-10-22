Walmart employee shot and killed after work in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, DA says

A Walmart employee was fatally shot after her shift at the Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, store on Wednesday night, officials said.

Latosha Ann Cooper, 45, was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. after finishing her shift at the store on Easton Road in Glenside, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement released Thursday. The masked shooter allegedly shot Cooper near her car, Steele said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3368 or Cheltenham police at 215-885-1600 ext. 499 or ext. 777.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, the DA said.