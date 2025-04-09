Kevin Willard talks Jay Wright, vision for Villanova basketball and coffee habit

Kevin Willard opens up on Villanova basketball, Jay Wright and more

After leading Maryland to a Sweet 16 appearance, Kevin Willard will be tasked with turning around a Villanova program that hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since Jay Wright left in 2022.

Willard, however, ruffled some feathers before leaving Maryland.

The 50-year-old was adamant publicly that the university spend more money on the basketball program. When that didn't happen, Willard was on his way to the Main Line.

Villanova introduced Willard as its head coach Wednesday. Afterward, he sat down with CBS News Philadelphia for an interview. Here's a transcript from the conversation, which has been edited for clarity.

Pat Gallen: You said to your wife you'd be on your best behavior. That being said, you're pretty forthcoming during the tournament about the things going on there. Is that just the kind of guy you are?

Kevin Willard: I'm very passionate about my program. Extremely passionate about Maryland. Love the players, love the program. When I'm passionate about something or energetic about something, I'm going to speak my mind — most of the time.

PG: You look around this place, there's a great legacy. Jay Wright's right in there. You talked about him in your press conference. What, though, will success look like to you?

KW: Coming to a school that obviously had unbelievable success, from championships to Big East championships to NBA players. For us … we have to live up to that. And that's our goal.

PG: How much did Jay have to do with you taking this job?

KW: I texted Jay last Saturday. I think it was 9 p.m. My wife and I are sitting there having a glass of wine, and I said, 'Jay, I'm not doing this if you don't think, if I'm not the right guy.' [He] sent me an unbelievable text saying, 'You're the right guy, I want you there. I'm 100% behind you.'

PG: You seem like the kind of guy who would not mind answering a couple of silly questions.

KW: Jay Wright, better suits or hair? I'm going to say suits. I'll be honest. It was always one of those things when you walked out and you saw the pinstripe with the handkerchief, you couldn't get past the suit. The hair was always good, but his suit game was unmatched.

KW: Do you want your sons to coach? No! That's an easy answer, no. I want my sons to be engineers and get [into] business. I think they have a better chance.

PG: Musical artist that gets you hype?

KW: Pearl Jam.

PG: Coffee, tea, or other?

KW: I'm a 15-coffee per day guy. I wake up really early. I love coffee.

PG: Are you a coffee snob, though?

KW: No, not at all. Gimme Quick-E-Mart. I'm on I-95 and need gas, I'm getting Quick-E-Mart.

PG: Wawa?

KW: Wawa's elite coffee.