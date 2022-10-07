Kevin Hart visits Philadelphia elementary school to promote financial literacy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's very own Kevin Hart made a special visit to a city elementary school Friday to talk money and success with students. He shared lessons and insight from his personal financial journey.

Hart is known for his gut busting comedic skills, but the Philly native is getting serious about making sure the younger generation understands the importance of fiscal responsibility.

"I relate to the kids because I've been where they are," Hart said.

Hart made a surprise visit to Robert Morris Elementary in North Philadelphia Friday morning. The student-only event gave him the opportunity to talk about financial literacy to the group of nearly 200 kids.

Hart has teamed up with JP Morgan Chase, Book Trust and the School District of Philadelphia to promote financial literacy.

"From the youth at the lowest level to intermediate to college, you really have to expand the conversation," Hart said.

The award-winning entertainer is using his own life experience to inspire young students to think big and plan for a successful future. Students even brought their own vision boards to the event.

"The vision board and seeing kids put down things like family or a house or food," Hart said. "You know, the things that you see kids thinking about at this age that they wanna save money for."

"I was a kid who had no concept of the importance of money because when it came it was there but when it was gone it was gone," he added. "That's the way that a lot of kids think"

Hart's second children's book, "Marcus Makes It Big," will be available to students at the school. Hart hopes his books, his presence and his story inspires change at the youngest level.

"If we can arm this generation with the important tools to simply understanding why saving is important, why banking is important, why having a plan is important," Hart said.

Book Trust is an early literacy nonprofit aimed at increasing literacy among children. JP Morgan Chase and Hart donated a total of $150,000 to increase literacy access to kids in the Philadelphia School District.