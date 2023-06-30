Section of South Street dedicated to Philadelphia soul food icon KeVen Parker

KeVen Parker Way: Philadelphia's South Street renamed in honor of restaurateur and philanthropist

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A section of South Street was renamed Friday morning in honor of restaurateur and philanthropist KeVen Parker.

"I'm just glad that he spread the love that he spread," Lynette Parker, Keven's sister, said.

Lynette Parker fights through tears as she remembers her brother.

"This is the first time I've been down here since he's been gone," she said, "so to come down here and see this is just a blessing."

Parker owned the famed restaurant Ms. Tootsie's on South Street.

The soul food restaurant was a fixture on the street for more than 20 years, but it's been closed since Parker died in 2021.

Now, a part of South Street has been renamed KeVen Parker Way.

"It's truly a blessing. I can walk and I can hear people say, 'You know your brother's name, it's on the sign," Lynette Parker said, "and I'm like OK. It's a beautiful thing."

But those who spoke at Friday's dedication ceremony say Parker's legacy is more than just Ms. Tootsie's, which was named after his mother.

"KeVen Parker will leave a legacy of service not only because his food was the finest," former city councilmember Jannie Blackwell said, "but a legacy of service for poor people, for people in need, for people who are hungry."

"Always willing to go out and beyond and helping others," Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson said, "but most importantly, wearing his heart on his sleeve."

Parker was known for his acts of service and his family says that if he were here today, he would have one more act to give.

"He would've fed the whole block," Lynette Parker said. "He would've had his cooks cooking day and night to facilitate every single body and then to find out if anybody needed additional help. Very proud of him."