Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection officers seize 57 pounds of ketamine destined for Florida

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia seized 57 pounds of ketamine last month in drug parcels traveling from the Netherlands to Miami, the agency said in a news release Friday.

On June 21, officers inspected what appeared to be a shipment of fishing rods. Upon opening the shipment, the officers discovered a white crystalline substance inside six small plastic buckets, weighing close to 28 pounds.

On June 27, officers intercepted four additional shipments of ketamine that arrived from Germany. These shipments were headed to Broward County, Florida. These parcels appeared to contain miscellaneous items such as toys and picture frames, according to officials. Upon inspection, officers found 13 sealed bags of ketamine, weighing over 29 pounds.

CBP is conducting an investigation into the drug shipments.

According to CBP, ketamine, also known as "Special K," "Donkey Dust" and "Cat Killer," is used to induce dissociative sensations. It is often used by sexual predators to incapacitate their victims.

The intercepted ketamine parcel from Philadelphia had a street value of about $1.5 million, officials said.