SZA's postponed show at Wells Fargo Center rescheduled
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SZA fans in Philadelphia can rejoice with an update on the postponed show from March.
The rescheduled show is now on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Wells Fargo Center at 8 p.m.
Wells Fargo Center says all tickets from the original date of March 2 will be honored.
Philadelphians and those making a visit to the city were disappointed with receiving the postponed news the day of the show, and fans still question why the show was postponed in the first place.
Later that day, the New Jersey native tweeted about being forced to reschedule due to logistical/production issues.
The rescheduled date is on the second leg of the North American tour starting in Miami on Sept. 20 and ending in Phoenix on Oct. 29. The first leg had Omar Apollo as the opening act.
Below is the second leg of the North American SOS tour dates:
- Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^
- Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
- Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
- Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo.
