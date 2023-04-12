SZA's postponed show at Wells Fargo Center rescheduled

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SZA fans in Philadelphia can rejoice with an update on the postponed show from March.

The rescheduled show is now on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Wells Fargo Center at 8 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center says all tickets from the original date of March 2 will be honored.

Just announced – SZA’s previously postponed concert has been rescheduled to September 26. All tickets will be honored from original date. pic.twitter.com/3kDewb9DcU — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) April 11, 2023

Philadelphians and those making a visit to the city were disappointed with receiving the postponed news the day of the show, and fans still question why the show was postponed in the first place.

Later that day, the New Jersey native tweeted about being forced to reschedule due to logistical/production issues.

Phillyyyy I REALLY wanted to see you tonight but due to unforeseen logistical/ production issues we’re FORCED to reschedule🥹. Hold on to your tickets I’ll announce a new date VERY soon! ALL tickets will be honored AND refunds are available now if you want them 🤍 I’m so sorry! — SZA (@sza) March 2, 2023

The rescheduled date is on the second leg of the North American tour starting in Miami on Sept. 20 and ending in Phoenix on Oct. 29. The first leg had Omar Apollo as the opening act.

Below is the second leg of the North American SOS tour dates:

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo.