SZA to stop in Philadelphia on SOS North American tour

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long waited and heavily anticipated release of her sophomore album, SOS, Grammy award-winning artist SZA will be going on a nationwide tour with Grammy-nominated Omar Apollo in early Feb. 2023 with a stop in Philadelphia.

SZA will make a stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m.

Raised in Maplewood, N.J., the artist won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Doja Cat for the song "Kiss Me More."

She was the first woman and the first singer to be signed to the record label Top Dawg Entertainment, her labelmates include many artists such as Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad and more.

The SOS tour starts in Ohio in mid-Feb. and ends in Los Angles in mid-March. This is SZA's first tour performing at big arenas riding the wave of the hype of her sophomore album which was released in December, five years after her first album, Ctrl, in 2017.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 around noon EST on the website szasos.com.

Live Nation Entertainment

Here are the North American dates for the SOS tour: