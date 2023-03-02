SZA show at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center postponed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bad news for SZA fans in Philadelphia. The Grammy award-winning artist's SOS tour stop at the Wells Fargo Center has been postponed.

The concert was set for Thursday at 8 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for a rescheduled date. A new concert date is expected to be announced shortly, the Wells Fargo Center announced on Twitter Thursday morning. The Wells Fargo Center says all tickets will be honored.

The Philadelphia stop is part of a nationwide tour with Grammy-nominated artist Omar Apollo.

SZA, raised in Maplewood, New Jersey, won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Doja Cat for the song "Kiss Me More." She was the first woman and the first singer to be signed to the record label Top Dawg Entertainment, her labelmates include many artists such as Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad and more.

Live Nation Entertainment

Here are the North American dates for the SOS tour:

Tue Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Feb 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Feb 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Feb 25 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Feb 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Feb 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (POSTPONED)

Sat Mar 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Mar 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Mar 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Mar 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mon Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Tue Mar 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Mar 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Mar 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Mar 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Mar 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum