New Jersey kidney recipient pays gift forward with new children's book

A Willingboro, New Jersey, man survived nearly a decade on dialysis to finally receive a kidney, then instantly started giving back by encouraging children facing the same ordeal in time for April's Donate Life Month.

Kendall Brunson, director of the Pemberton Township Recreation Department, can now look forward to an amazing year.

To honor his father's military service, Brunson, himself a retired Army vet, can also look forward to playing his trumpet at more local military ceremonies. That was not always the case.

"At times scary, depressing, sometimes lively," Brunson said. "You have a lot of different emotions."

His kidneys failed, placing him on dialysis.

"Seven-and-a-half years," he said.

Then in 2019, he got his new kidney.

"Mobility," he said, is what he gained. "You're not tied to a machine."

He took that freedom and wrote "Kidneys Kount: The Chronicles of Kenny and Kimora," a children's book about kidney transplantation.

"It's a fun little book," he said. "And it's an easy read, and it's cute."

Kendall wrote:

"Once upon a time, in the vibrant town of Bodyville, there lived two baby kidneys named Kenny and Kimora. They were eagerly awaiting their introduction to the world, guided by their loving parents, Mom and Pop Kidney."

"Such a great resource for families and for children," said Rick Hasz, president and CEO of Gift of Life Donor Program, which helped Brunson get his new kidney.

Hasz said Brunson's book can demystify organ donation for pediatric patients.

"It really warms our hearts to know that most transplant recipients want to be able to give back after they've received that gift of life," Hasz said.

With Kendall's kidney came another gift of life: marriage to his friend and prayer partner of 15 years, Tiffany, in 2024. She said she had to push him to finish the book.

"I feel elated, because he has such brilliant ideas and I'm just: 'Stop holding it in. Put it out. Put it out. Put it out," Tiffany Brunson said.

With his true love at his side, Brunson is ready to add more years and encourage more families with his book and with his music.