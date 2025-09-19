Family of hit-and-run victim Kelvin Williams honors his life, calls for justice: "He was a loving man"

Family of hit-and-run victim Kelvin Williams honors his life, calls for justice at emotional vigil

Days after 57-year-old Kelvin Williams was killed in a hit-and-run crash, his family and friends gathered where the tragedy occurred to remember a man they say was full of love, laughter, and faith.

The emotional vigil took place on Roosevelt Boulevard near Adams Avenue, the same stretch of road where police say a speeding driver, believed to be behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, crossed over the median and slammed into Williams' Ford F-150 early Sunday morning.

The driver never stopped.

"He had great relationships with people," said Kareema Williams, Kelvin's daughter. "He was big on just making sure I was good. The corny jokes… I'm definitely going to miss that."

Kareema, along with dozens of others wearing blue, her father's favorite color, released balloons into the sky in his memory. Many clutched the strings tightly, representing both their grief and the bond they still feel with him.

"He was a loving man," said Flozelle Williams, Kelvin's brother. "He touched many hearts."

Kelvin's family said his faith was central to who he was.

"One of his friends came up to me the other day and said Kelvin led him to the Lord and the guy said that's the best thing that could ever happen to him in his life," Flozelle said.

As the investigation continues, the family's sorrow is compounded by a lack of answers. Police have not yet identified or located the driver of the vehicle.

"It's losing my uncle, it's losing my friend," said Pastor Adrienne Willis, Kelvin's niece. "This is such a tragedy to our family. This pain will never go away, no matter if they find the guy or not. This is a hurt to my heart."

Still, loved ones said they are leaning on their faith, just as Kelvin did throughout his life.

"I'm being strong," Kareema said. "I feel like I've been numb dealing with everything, but I want justice for him. I know that he didn't deserve everything that happened. If anybody knows anything, I just ask you to speak up and go to the police."

As balloons disappeared into the evening sky, family members held on to one another, remembering a man they say was gone too soon, but never forgotten.