1 dead, 2 hurt after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia, police say

One person died and two others were hurt when a crash caused a pickup truck to flip in Philadelphia Sunday morning, police said.

The fatal crash happened at Roosevelt Boulevard and Adams Avenue just before 8 a.m., according to police. The driver of a "newer-model" black Dodge Durango lost control and struck a Ford F-150, causing it to overturn, officials said. The driver of the Ford, Kelvin Williams, a 57-year-old from Philadelphia, died at the scene, according to police. Two passengers, a 52-year-old and a 75-year-old, were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The Dodge Durango, which has tinted windows and a tinted license plate cover, fled the scene, police said. The identity of the driver and the owner of the Dodge aren't known, officials said.