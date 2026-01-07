Drivers who run red light at Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval in Philadelphia to get $100 tickets starting Thursday

Drivers, beware: Motorists running the red light at the intersection of Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval in Philadelphia will start receiving tickets this week.

Starting Thursday at 12 a.m., drivers captured on camera running the light will get a $100 fine in the mail, the Philadelphia Parking Authority said.

The city's red light camera program has 146 cameras at 34 locations, according to the PPA. In 2024, the program provided $23,038,615 to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Transportation Enhancements Grant Program, with about half of that going toward safety improvements in the Philly area, the PPA said.

A full list of red light cameras in Philadelphia is available online. The camera program has reduced red light running at key intersections by 58% on average and is a key tool for improving safety, the PPA said in the announcement.

A warning period was in place over the past 60 days for the light on Kelly Drive. A warning period for the traffic light camera at 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia began Nov. 29 and is set to end Jan. 28.

Research indicates camera programs can reduce red light running and crashes, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Highway Loss Data Institute.

The city also uses cameras on Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard to fine drivers who speed.