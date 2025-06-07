Toddler injured in Strawberry Mansion hit-and-run released from hospital as police search for drivers

Philadelphia police search for hit-and-run drivers as 2-year-old victim is released from hospital

A 2-year-old boy injured in a hit-and-run in Strawberry Mansion Thursday night was released from the hospital as police actively search for the drivers who nearly took his life.

The family of 2-year-old Kayden Bryant said he injured his head in the incident, and doctors needed to use staples to treat the wound. He is also dealing with some bumps, bruises and scrapes on his face and arms.

"His face. Just looking at it, I cry every time," said his mother, Dachanell Ross Bryant.

Bryant, holding him during her interview with CBS News Philadelphia, was not taking the moment with her son for granted. She said being able to hold him is truly a miracle.

"I'm happy that he's alive," she said.

Kayden was injured Thursday night when two vehicles – an SUV and a pickup truck – hit him around 9 p.m. at 33rd Street and Susquehanna Avenue.

Bryant said it happened when she was putting her kids in the car after having a picnic with friends at nearby Fairmount Park, but Kayden got away.

"We heard a big boom, and it was my baby in the middle of the street," she said.

"I cried a lot that night, until I seen him and got to hold him and seen that he was going to be OK," said Donna Ross, Kayden's grandmother.

The family said both drivers never even stopped.

Philadelphia police are now looking for the drivers involved. Police also released a picture of the SUV believed to be connected to the incident.

Philadelphia police release a photo of the SUV believed to be involved in the hit-and-run. The car was last seen in the area of 32nd and Diamond streets, police said. CBS Philadelphia

Bryant said she still can't understand why the drivers didn't care to check on her little boy.

"I just don't understand that you just hit my child and didn't decide to get out the car and try to help him. You just kept going," she said. "Like, all I'm really asking for you is to turn yourself in."

Still, Bryant remains thankful the situation didn't turn out worse, and her little boy is just fine.