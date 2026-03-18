Philadelphia youth wheelchair basketball team prepares for third straight championship run

Katie's Komets, a Philadelphia youth co-ed wheelchair basketball team, will compete for a national championship for the third straight year.

The Komets will be heading to West Monroe, Louisiana, this weekend for the National Wheelchair Association's championship tournament.

"It felt like you could do anything if you set your mind to it," Tyler Sussman, a member of Katie's Komets junior prep team, said.

The Komets' varsity team (ages 13-19) finished the regular season with an impressive 19-1 record en route to the championship series. The junior prep squad (ages 6-13) went a perfect 14-0.

"It's been a long time coming. We have a lot of veterans on both teams that put in a lot of time and a lot of effort, and we have some new kids that joined the program that just infused more energy, more talent. And it all came together in this beautiful moment," Katie's Komets prep coach Erin Glaser said.

"We're all friends on the team, so we all play good together ... so it makes it a more successful season," Katie's Komets junior prep and varsity member Aaron Butler said.

"In past years, it's always been like there's one main person that's running the whole thing, but this season it's been everyone working together," Katie's Komets varsity member Ciarlo Liples said.

Determination, toughness and skills come second to the team's camaraderie propelling their success.

"I feel accepted, and I'm just really happy to be expressing the emotions that I have. It helps me relieve stress," Katie's Komets varsity player Yair Bunilla said.

The Komets have championship aspirations and thank their environment of inclusivity and discipline for a brand new purpose.