19-year-old charged with murder in connection with shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

A 19-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with the Southwest Philadelphia fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in March.

Kani Hunt, of North Philly, was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with murder and related offenses in the death of 17-year-old Jada Gray, Philadelphia police said in a release.

Officers went to the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue on March 29 after 11:30 p.m. and found Gray shot in the chest, police said.

She was pronounced dead shortly after assistance from Philadelphia Fire medics.

Inspector D F Pace said in March that the girl might have been walking with a group in the alley before she was shot. 

