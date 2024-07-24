Kamala Harris vetting about a dozen possible VP candidates

Harris takes on Trump at Wisconsin rally Harris takes on Trump at first campaign stop in Wisconsin 26:54

Approximately a dozen individuals are being vetted as possible running mates for Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a source familiar with the process.

That number is larger than previously reported, and is an indication that the campaign is casting a wide net at the start of this process and isn't winnowing the list yet.

Multiple sources tell CBS News that the list of candidates includes several governors: Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Tim Walz of Minnesota, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

Members of the Biden administration, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also being considered, along with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, among others.

The Harris campaign is also looking at individuals who do not currently hold elective office.

The outside team conducting the vetting, led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, began holding conversations Tuesday with some of the candidates, CBS News has learned.

Harris' team plans to carry out and conclude the vetting on a compressed schedule that is expected to be finished by Aug. 7, in order to meet an Ohio deadline requiring nominees to be certified by 90 days before Election Day to obtain ballot access.

"The process is designed to select the presidential nominee and to allow the presidential nominee to choose the vice presidential nominee in advance of the Aug. 7 Ohio certification deadline," said DNC director of party affairs and delegate selection Veronica Martinez.

Harris is the likely Democratic nominee, having been endorsed by an overwhelming majority of Democratic delegates.

Several of Harris' potential VP candidates have denied receiving material requests for vetting, or have demurred on the question of whether they'd take the job if it were offered.