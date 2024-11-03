Allentown School District cancels classes, after-school activities ahead of Harris rally and concert

The Allentown School District has canceled classes and after-school activities for Monday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' rally and concert scheduled for the afternoon.

In a schedule update shared on the district's website, the Allentown School District said "a planned political rally in the city of Allentown" is expected to draw large crowds, heavy traffic and potential disruptions that could impact the school community's safety and security.

The school district said the decision was made after consulting with the Allentown Police Department. The district's Administration Center and school offices will open in the morning and close at noon. Administrators and clerical staff will also work until noon.

Classes will resume their normal schedule on Wednesday after being closed again on Tuesday for a staff development in-service day.

The location and time of the rally and concert have yet to be announced.

The Allentown School District previously canceled classes and activities scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29 when former President Donald Trump held a rally at the PPL Center on Hamilton Street in Allentown.

The vice president's "When We Vote We Win" rally and concert is another way the campaign is working to mobilize the Latino community in Pennsylvania, according to a news release from the Harris-Walz campaign.

The "When We Vote We Win" rally and concert will feature a speech from rapper Fat Joe and a performance by Frankie Negron. The Allentown rally and concert is one of three Get Out The Vote events in Pennsylvania scheduled for Monday.

Following her Allentown visit, the vice president will campaign to mobilize voters at Point State Park in Pittsburgh on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Harris will then hold another rally and concert in Philadelphia from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The musical guests for both the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia concerts have not been announced yet.

The campaign said they believe that by having artists and public figures be part of these rallies and lay out the stakes of the 2024 election, it will encourage people who follow them or are inspired by them to go vote.