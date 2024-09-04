Artist appears to take credit for fake Kamala Harris Eagles political ads in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An artist has appeared to take credit for hanging fake posters of the Eagles endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president in several locations across Philadelphia.

On Wednesday night, Winston Tseng, a street artist, posted a photo of one of the posters on his Instagram account with the caption "Don't mix sports and politics".

The posters popped up in several locations on SEPTA bus shelters, including 16th and Spring Garden streets, 18th Street and JFK Boulevard and 34th and Walnut streets.

Not long after the photos went viral on social media, the Eagles said the posters were "counterfeit political ads."

The city told CBS News Philadelphia on Monday that the Harris posters were not digital ads placed by the Harris campaign, SEPTA, the Eagles, the City of Philadelphia or the media agency, Intersection, which handles the transit ad space.

"This was not a digital breach; whomever is responsible for the illegally placed posters, broke into the securely covered shelter ad space and somehow put the posters in the space," the city wrote in a statement on Monday.

An Intersection employee removed the phony posters on Tuesday.

The city has yet to announce whether they are investigating the situation and the person or people responsible.