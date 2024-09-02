Philadelphia Eagles street posters endorsing Kamala Harris are "counterfeit political ads," team says

Toll prices increase on 4 bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, more top stories

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The creation of a street artist known for his satirical street artwork throughout U.S. cities is hitting close to home in the City of Brotherly Love.

The artist, Winston Tseng's latest creation was spotted on 16th and Spring Garden streets, 18th Street and JFK Boulevard, and 34th and Walnut streets in Philadelphia and pays homage to a beloved Philly sports team but with a political stance.

The poster shows Vice President Kamala Harris holding a football while wearing a black Philadelphia Eagles jersey and signature Eagles green helmet. The poster is captioned "Kamala official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles" and has the URL philadelphiaeagles.com/vote printed underneath the caption.

The link takes you to an Eagles voting webpage that shows past Pennsylvania and New Jersey primary election voting deadlines from the spring. It also provides helpful links for first-time voters, polling locations, and guidelines on voting registration and requesting a ballot.

But the Philadelphia Eagles are saying they didn't cosign Tseng's creation, calling the street art, "counterfeit political ads" that they're working to remove.

We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2024

In an interview with Street Art News, Tseng previously said he likes to use brands and advertising to communicate societal issues with the hope of bringing attention to them in our day-to-day lives.

The street artist has made creations tackling political topics before by using familiar brands. Like one he did with Ben & Jerry's branding featuring President Joe Biden at a Philadelphia SEPTA stop.

The poster includes the website URL for benjerry.com/democracy, which takes you to the ice cream company's voting website, and highlights social groups like Color of Change, NAACP, American Civil Liberties Union and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

Another Tseng piece shows former President Donald Trump with the Pepto Bismol branding in Washington D.C.

It's unclear how many posters of Harris with the Philadelphia Eagles logo have been posted throughout Philadelphia.