Attorneys for family of man fatally shot in Wilmington, Delaware, release video showing aftermath of shooting

Calls for police in Wilmington, Delaware, to release body cam footage from the officer who shot and killed Kadir Skinner in June are growing.

Attorneys for Skinner's family released video from the immediate aftermath of the June 24 shooting at 24th and Jessup streets. They said it shows Wilmington Police officers handcuffing the 19-year-old as he is lying on the ground.

Multiple bystanders recorded the incident while calling for police to get Skinner medical attention.

What happened before the video started rolling and what led to the shooting is not clear.

Wilmington police say officers were monitoring a crowd when Skinner emerged from a house and pointed a gun at the group.

An officer then shot Skinner during a foot pursuit.

Wilmington police and the Delaware Department of Justice are investigating the shooting.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Wilmington police for comment and to ask about the body camera footage and has not heard back.

Harry Daniels, an attorney for the Skinner family, said he and the 19-year-old's parents saw the body camera footage earlier this month. Daniels said the family does not believe the shooting was justified.

National civil rights attorney Ben Crump is also representing the family.

Wilmington Mayor John Carney previously said police recovered a gun from the scene.