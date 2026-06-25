Officer shoots, kills 19-year-old in Wilmington, Delaware, during foot chase, police say

Police in Wilmington, Delaware, shot and killed a 19-year-old man Wednesday night.

The incident happened in a residential area near 24th and Jessup streets just after 11 p.m., Wilmington police said in a news release. The person who was shot has not been publicly identified.

Officers were monitoring a large crowd gathered outside when they saw a man exit a home with a handgun and point it toward the crowd, police say.

When officers approached the man, he ran away and a foot pursuit began, police say.

At some point in the chase, an officer fired their weapon and hit the 19-year-old. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say they recovered a loaded gun from the man and that the officer was not injured.

Video filmed at the scene shows a crowd of residents gathered outside after the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with more information to come forward. The shooting is under investigation by the Delaware Department of Justice and Wilmington police.