Family of man shot, killed by Wilmington Police wants body camera video to be made public

The family of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed by Wilmington Police last month is calling for body camera video of the incident to be made public.

Last week, Wilmington police say Kadir Skinner, 19, pointed a gun at a crowd of people. He was then shot, allegedly while running away from officers in the area of 24th and Jessup streets.

In a statement on Wednesday, Wilmington Mayor John Carney said Skinner was shot in his upper left buttocks area. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Carney said that police recovered a firearm – a loaded .45-caliber handgun with an extended magazine in addition to ballistic evidence. But Skinner's family questions whether or not their son had a gun and claims he was running from a dog.

Harry Daniels, an attorney for the Skinner family, said he and the 19-year-old's parents saw the body camera footage Thursday afternoon.

Daniels told CBS News Philadelphia it was clear Kadir was shot from behind, and the family believes the shooting was not justified.

National civil rights attorney Ben Crump is also representing the family.

The officer who shot and killed Skinner has not been identified and remains on administrative leave.

The shooting remains under investigation by both Wilmington Police and the Delaware Department of Justice.

"This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released when possible," Carney said in a statement in part. "We ask the public to have patience and allow the investigation to continue so there can be a thorough account of events."