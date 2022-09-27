Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware

Man arrested in Delaware for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.

Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.

Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.

If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.