Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man arrested in Delaware for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint
Man arrested in Delaware for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint 00:20

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.

Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.

Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.

If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 4:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.