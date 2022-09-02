Watch CBS News
Vine Street Expressway backflipper recalls plunge into brown floodwaters after Hurricane Ida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the more memorable moments a year ago was the viral video of the Vine Street Expressway backflip. Philadelphia resident Justyn Myers took the plunge into the flooded, dirty water.

Health officials were horrified and warned people to stay out of the water.

Myers told Eyewitness News on Friday that he is a carpe diem kind of guy.

One of his hobbies is cliff jumping, so when Myers saw the flooding, he decided to go for it.

He asked passersby to record it.

"It's like I was never going to have this opportunity again. Stripped down to my boxers. I hit it," Justyn Myers said. "I put my clothes back on, I ran home and I showered immediately and then I went back to work.

Myers said he tried to keep his mouth closed during the plunge into the brown water.

He said he had no ill effects from the water.

By the way, if you were wondering how he drove home without getting his car wet, well, he rode a motorcycle home.

