Justin Crawford's 2nd career walk-off hit gives Phillies win over Giants in Game 1 of doubleheader

Bryson Stott lined a tying triple with one out in the ninth inning and scored the winning run on an infield single by rookie Justin Crawford, rallying the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Kyle Schwarber launched his 350th career homer for the Phillies, who won consecutive games for the first time since April 3 and 4.

Adolis García reached on an infield single against Ryan Walker (0-1) to start the bottom of the ninth. Brandon Marsh struck out before Stott tripled into the right-field corner on the ninth pitch of the at-bat, handing Walker his second blown save this season.

Stott held at third base on Edmundo Sosa's groundout, then scored as Crawford barely beat out a slow grounder to shortstop Willy Adames.

Both of Philadelphia's walk-off wins this year have ended with RBIs by Crawford. His 10th-inning single beat Washington on April 1.

Chase Shugart (1-0) struck out the only batter he faced to earn the win.

San Francisco starter Logan Webb pitched seven strong innings, allowing only a first-inning homer to Schwarber, his 10th of the season.

Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez gave up doubles to the Giants' first two hitters, Heliot Ramos (three hits) and Matt Chapman. Luis Arraez's grounder knocked in Ramos from third, and Chapman scored on Casey Schmitt's single to make it 2-0.

The Giants will start Adrian Houser in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Phillies will have a bullpen game in Game 2. Tim Mayza will open.