Crime

Bucks County camp counselor faces sexual assault charges in New Jersey

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- A camp counselor from Levittown, Bucks County is facing child sexual assault charges in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Joshua Daranijo is accused of having sexual contact with three victims under the age of 13.

Prosecutors say it happened while he was employed as a camp counselor at Camp Bernie in Lebanon Township. 

Authorities arrested the 24-year-old on Wednesday.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 4:51 PM

