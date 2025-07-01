CBS Philadelphia's Josh Sidorowicz wins 2025 MMI Financial Learning & Empowerment in Communities Award

CBS News Philadelphia investigative reporter Josh Sidorowicz has won Money Management International's 2025 Financial Learning & Empowerment in Communities Local Excellence award, MMI announced Tuesday.

Sidorowicz joined CBS Philadelphia in October 2024, where he specializes in consumer issues and misinformation.

At CBS Philadelphia, Sidorowicz launched an "In Your Corner" series. Throughout the week, Sidorowicz works to answer viewers' financial questions, sheds light on scams, and helps people in the Delaware Valley find ways to save money.

During last week's heat wave, Sidorowicz was in Philadelphia's corner, helping viewers save on their energy bills as the city and surrounding area dealt with excessive 100-degree temperatures.

Since launching "In Your Corner," Sidorowicz has investigated high medical bills, tax refunds, and even how to spot fake memorabilia when the Birds craze was at its highest in February before the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX.

Sidorowicz, an Emmy Award-winning reporter and anchor, previously worked at the CBS affiliate WTSP in Tampa, Florida, as well as stations in his home state of Michigan.

MMI Financial Learning & Empowerment awards "celebrate excellence in storytelling, innovation, and accessibility by recognizing the individuals and platforms that are breaking down barriers to financial health and helping Americans rewrite their debt stories," according to a press release.