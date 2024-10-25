Josh Sidorowicz CBS News Philadelphia

Josh Sidorowicz is a consumer reporter at CBS News Philadelphia.

With more than a decade of experience in local news, the Emmy-award-winning reporter and anchor joined the station in October 2024.

Prior, Josh worked at the CBS affiliate WTSP in Tampa, Fla. where he anchored the 5:00 weekday evening newscasts and lead the station's "Verify" fact-check and misinformation reporting. Josh has also worked at several stations in his home state of Michigan. After graduating from Michigan State University, he reported and anchored in Lansing and Grand Rapids. Josh grew up in the Detroit area.

Josh's resume includes coverage of many stories that made national headlines, including the Parkland school shooting, the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, the Flint water crisis, and several hurricanes. His reporting has been recognized by the Emmy's Suncoast chapter, the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists, Michigan Association of Broadcasters, and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Josh, his husband, and their rescue pup live in Philadelphia. In their free time, they love to travel and try new restaurants. They're excited to explore Philly's rich food scene.

You can connect with Josh on Instagram and Facebook or email him at josh.sidorowicz@cbs.com.