PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was in Philadelphia Wednesday morning touting a new executive order that he claims will create up to 10,000 jobs. The governor visited Steamfitters Local Union 420 in Northeast Philadelphia to announce his Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program.

The plan calls to invest up to $400 million over the next five years in workforce training and development.

The commonwealth is looking to specifically fund apprenticeships like the ones here at Steamfitters 420.

Shapiro said the commonwealth needs more workers to be able to tackle major infrastructure projects in the coming years.

"We'll eliminate the arbitrary barriers for those who have been told in the past that you must have a college degree, and instead show that we value skills and training and work experience here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Shapiro said. "Now, thanks to this executive order, we are going to open the doors of opportunity for 10,000 more workers here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

Shapiro said they'll be pulling funding from two federal programs, the Infrastructure and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act.

For those interested in the program, you can head to its website or speak with your union about getting started.