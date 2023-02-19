Watch CBS News
Shapiro orders flags to half-staff to honor slain Temple officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds across Pennsylvania to fly at-half staff Sunday to honor the Temple University police officer killed in the line of duty. 

The flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the date of interment, which hasn't been announced yet. 

Chris Fitzgerald, the Temple police officer, was allegedly shot in the head and killed by 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer following a robbery, according to a release. 

The incident happened just off Temple's campus on the 1700 block of W. Montgomery Avenue on Saturday night. 

Pfeffer has been charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, firearm offenses, possession of an instrument of crime and other related offenses. 

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office said that "Pfeffer is ineligible for release on bail."  

According to the university, Fitzgerald is the first Temple police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

February 19, 2023

