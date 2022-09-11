Watch CBS News
Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro campaigns in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro brought his campaign to South Philadelphia. On Saturday, he met with voters to talk about his platform. 

Shapiro spoke at a voter outreach event hosted by the South Philly Voter Project. He discussed plans he says will improve the state's economy, schools and community safety. 

"We got to make sure that when our kids walk to and from school, they get to walk in a safe environment free of gun violence," Shapiro said. "We're going to invest not just in policing, but the community as well. And we got to grow an economy when these kids graduate that includes them."  

Shapiro also made stops in Allentown and Scranton this week. He's running against Republican state senator Doug Mastriano.

