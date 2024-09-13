Youth football player, coach killed in motorcycle crash near sports complex in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- A 9-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening near the entrance to a sports complex in Cumberland County in New Jersey, according to police.

The deadly crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of Maple Avenue and Becker Drive near the entrance to the Joseph E. Romano Sports Complex, Vineland Police Department announced in a news release Friday.

Police said two people were riding the motorcycle at the time of the crash. Police identified the motorcycle driver as Addiel Ortiz, 31, of Millville. Police did not release the name of the 9-year-old boy, who was behind him on the motorcycle during the crash.

A post shared in the Cape Atlantic Jr. Football League early Friday morning paid tribute to Ortiz and the 9-year-old boy, who were a part of the youth football community.

The post was shared by the president of the Cape Atlantic Jr. Football League, Sammy Caraballo.

"It is with great sadness and with Extremely Heavy hearts that the CAJFL is announcing the passing of (2) members of our Youth Football community. In a tragic accident, the life of a Vineland Blitz youth football coach, as well as an Upper Township Youth Football player were lost last evening. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both and to there respective organizations, Administrators, Coaches, Cheer and Football alike, as well as all of the behind the scenes volunteers that will be affected by this horrific loss. We stand by you… We support you.. We grieve with you.. May your souls rest in peace. #23 #CoachAddi"

According to police, the motorcycle, operated by Ortiz, was riding eastbound on Maple Avenue when it struck a Chevrolet Traverse, used as a sports utility vehicle, traveling west on Maple, trying to make a left turn into the sports complex's entrance.

Police said due to the impact of the crash, both Ortiz and the 9-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy, Lauren Beisler, 42, of Ocean View, New Jersey, wasn't injured in the crash, according to police.

A GoFundMe was created late Thursday night to help the Ortiz family after the 31-year-old father was killed in the crash.

A description on the donation page describes Oritz as a community man who spent his time working as a youth football coach for the Vineland Blitz for four years.

The description also added that Ortiz worked as a state correctional police officer at Southern State Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison for over 10 years.

He leaves behind a fiancé and four children.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said.

Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to police at 856-691-4111, extension 4698. Police said tipsters can refer to the investigation as Case #24-38695.