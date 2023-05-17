Montgomery County dad shares survival story after stroke

How this Montgomery County man battled to survive a stroke

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke, which can be debilitating and deadly. May is National Stroke Awareness Month aiming to raise awareness and save lives.

Doctors say every second counts after someone has a stroke. Quick treatment is critical for surviving without complications.

For this dad, he's grateful to be recovering. Learning to kick a ball again, something that used to be so easy for Joseph Jones.

"I love running, I play soccer," Jones said.

The Montgomery County father of five is in good shape and only 46 years old. But in March, he had a debilitating stroke.

"I couldn't move my arm, I couldn't move my legs, nothing," Jones said. "I couldn't do nothing."

His speech was also impacting. He's relearning it all now at Bryn Mawr Rehab.

"Everybody told me it's gonna be OK," Jones said.

What saved his life is a quick intervention at Paoli Hospital's new Neuro-intervention Lab where Jones had a thrombectomy. A procedure that uses a catheter to remove blood clots in the brain.

"This has been the biggest game changer for strokes in history," Dr. Thana Theofanis said.

Dr. Theofanis with Main Line Health says the technology has evolved and improved.

"Today we have a number of different stents that have come out," Theofanis said.

While most strokes happen to older people new research shows there's been a 43% increase in strokes among younger individuals.

"Many times we may not know why it happens," Theofanis said.

High blood pressure is a leading cause of strokes and there is some evidence that COVID infections can increase the risk.

"One of the biggest misconceptions is people think stroke only happens in elderly," Theofanis said.

For Jones who's getting speech and occupational therapy, he's grateful for the people working to restore his life.

"These people are amazing you know," Jones said.

He says it's been an emotional journey to reclaiming his busy life back to being able to play with his kids.

Jones says his first symptom was numbness and he's looking forward to a complete recovery.