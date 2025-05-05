Jordan Spieth leads young golfers after donating putting green to Cobbs Creek Golf Course

Jordan Spieth contributes to Cobbs Creek Foundation in West Philadelphia before Truist Championship

One of golf's biggest names helped a group of kids from the Philadelphia area play the game he loves on Monday.

Thirteen-time PGA Tour winner Jordan Spieth spent part of his day at the Cobbs Creek Golf Course mentoring students on a brand-new junior golf putting green that he donated through his nonprofit, the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, totaling $250,000.

"A heartfelt thank you to Jordan and Annie Spieth for their remarkable generosity," said Jeff Shanahan, president of the Cobbs Creek Foundation.

It's part of the more than $750,000 in total funding from the Truist Championship to the Cobbs Creek Foundation. The goal is to create a lasting impact far beyond the fairway.

"We're dedicated to supporting our communities in which we host events and make a lasting impact. Our partnership with the Cobbs Creek Foundation is a prime example of this – investing in golf, education and community development," said Joie Chitwood, the executive director of the 2025 Truist Championship.

Chitwood hopes this effort will help welcome new faces to golf while making sure everyone has access to play just like the pros.

"It's that commitment to giving back that reflects the values that we hold at the Truist Championship — using sport to inspire and create positive change," Chitwood said.