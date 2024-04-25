Jordan Mailata, Brandon Graham to announce Philadelphia Eagles NFL draft picks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the next generation of NFL stars prepares to hear their names called in the 2024 draft, the Eagles are bringing in two Philadelphia greats to help welcome the team's newest players.

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata and defensive end Brandon Graham are set to announce Philadelphia's first picks. In March, Graham signed a one-year extension with Philadelphia; Mailata signed a three-year contract extension with the Eagles earlier this month.

Mailata will announce the Eagles' first-round pick live from his native Australia, while Graham will announce one of Philly's second-round picks, of which they have two. In total, the Eagles have eight picks in the 2024 draft, including the 22nd overall pick in the first round and the 50th and 53rd picks in the second.

With a 14-hour time difference, Mailata will reveal Philadelphia's pick Friday morning in Australia alongside hundreds of Eagles fans at a draft party on Australia's Gold Coast.

Jordan Mailata announced as ambassador for NFL Academy Asia-Pacific

The NFL announced Thursday that Mailata will be the ambassador for its new global academy in Australia, serving the Asia-Pacific region.

The Birds drafted him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft as a rugby player out of Australia in the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.

"It's going to be an elite high school program with students working to secure football scholarships to U.S. colleges," Mailata said. "So grateful for the opportunities and the pathway that I had, but I'm excited for the next generation to achieve their goals in a much easier way."

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 02: Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) heads to the locker room during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 02, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL Academy "aims to provide full-time high-school education alongside intensive training in American football under the guidance of a world class coaching staff," according to its website.

Registration for recruitment camps for the NFL Academy Asia-Pacific is now online.

Graham announcing Philly's pick from his hometown

The 2024 NFL draft is happening in Graham's hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

After four years at the University of Michigan, Graham was drafted 13th overall by the Eagles in 2010. He said getting to announce Philadelphia's selection this Friday from Detroit is a "bucket list opportunity."

"I didn't even think about doing it at home until they reached out to me, so that's when I got super excited," Graham said

Linebacker Brandon Graham, from the University of Michigan and the 13th pick overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL draft, holds up an Eagles jersey during a news conference in Philadelphia, Friday, April 23, 2010. Mark Stehle / AP