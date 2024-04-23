Philadelphia Eagles have 2 second-round picks in 2024 NFL draft. Here are 10 intriguing players to watch.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Eagles will have some intriguing options with their two second-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft this week. Holding the No. 50 and No. 53 picks, Philadelphia can address a class loaded with offensive linemen and premier edge rushers that will be hard to pass up.
The Eagles can get two starters with these picks if they play their cards right. They can also shore up some glaring holes in their defense.
Here are 10 prospects the Eagles will target at No. 50 and No. 53 in Friday's Round 2 of the 2024 NFL draft. Some players the Eagles will have to trade up for, but these players are expected to be on their big board.
LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Cooper is the ideal fit for the Eagles at linebacker. He possesses excellent closing speed and plays off-ball linebacker like Fred Warner. Excellent in coverage for his position and a strong tackler, Cooper is the difference-making linebacker the Eagles need.
Also a strong special teamer, Cooper will be hard to take off the field. The Eagles may have to move up to get him.
LB Junior Colson, Michigan
The Mike linebacker at Michigan, Colson doesn't miss many tackles when he's in the position to make a play. A natural fit for "green dot," Colson recognizes coverage well and doesn't make many mistakes on the field.
He's a Day 1 starter for any defense that needs a Mike.
WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
Pearsall can play all three wide receiver positions but over 60% of his snaps have come from the slot. A natural in the slot, Pearsall is fluid in his routes and has the quickness to separate from defenders easily. He's a reliable wideout for quarterbacks because of his ability to catch the football.
Pearsall can also return punts, but he would be more of a slot option in Philadelphia.
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
Worthy might get snatched up well before the Eagles' picks because of his blazing speed, but he's a big-play threat for any offense. The slender frame might be an issue, but defensive backs must respect Worthy's breakaway speed and ability to track down a deep ball.
Worthy demonstrates the DeSean Jackson vibes as the big play threat, but he needs to be in space to be effective. He would be an ideal fit behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
A weapon in the slot, Wilson has excellent footwork and confuses defenders with his precise route running. He doesn't drop passes (just one last season) and has big-play capability once the football is in his hands.
The Eagles are looking for a third wideout. Wilson could be the guy.
CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
Tampa has played mostly in a zone defense, which bodes well for fitting in a Vic Fangio scheme that relies on heavy zone coverage. He doesn't have a lot of turnover-worthy plays, but he is always around the ball and has allowed just one touchdown in 925 coverage snaps.
Playing mostly outside, Tampa can develop behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry.
CB Max Melton, Rutgers
The explosion from Melton is off the charts, as he can play the slot or line up on the outside. He shines in press-man, using his athleticism to line up with any receiver that comes his way.
Melton may be too over-aggressive and needs work on his technique, but the talent is there. He could start in the slot for Philadelphia with a good summer.
S Javon Bullard, Georgia
One of the best safeties in the draft, Bullard has the Georgia connection as a former teammate to Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo. Bullard is a physical safety who shines in the box and offers position versatility.
Bullard is a bit undersized and has a DUI on his resume, but he provides leadership ability on a team full of them. He'll be hard to pass up at No. 50.
G Christian Haynes, Connecticut
Starting 49 straight games in his career, Haynes can handle the double team and pull as well as any pure guard in this class. Haynes isn't the most athletic guard but has strong technique and is tough off the snap.
The football knowledge is strong with Haynes. He can start in Week 1 at guard.
G Dominick Puni, Kansas
Puni didn't allow a sack in 25 straight starts, playing left tackle at Kansas. He's better suited to play guard with his brash approach on the line of scrimmage and needs work in pass protection.
Cross-trained at all five line positions, Puni offers valuable depth and will improve if Jeff Stoutland can get his hands on him. He could start at right guard in Week 1.