Philadelphia Eagles have 2 second-round picks in 2024 NFL draft. Here are 10 intriguing players to watch.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Eagles will have some intriguing options with their two second-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft this week. Holding the No. 50 and No. 53 picks, Philadelphia can address a class loaded with offensive linemen and premier edge rushers that will be hard to pass up.

The Eagles can get two starters with these picks if they play their cards right. They can also shore up some glaring holes in their defense.

Here are 10 prospects the Eagles will target at No. 50 and No. 53 in Friday's Round 2 of the 2024 NFL draft. Some players the Eagles will have to trade up for, but these players are expected to be on their big board.

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Cooper is the ideal fit for the Eagles at linebacker. He possesses excellent closing speed and plays off-ball linebacker like Fred Warner. Excellent in coverage for his position and a strong tackler, Cooper is the difference-making linebacker the Eagles need.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Edgerrin Cooper #45 of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts after recovering a fumble by Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Also a strong special teamer, Cooper will be hard to take off the field. The Eagles may have to move up to get him.

LB Junior Colson, Michigan

The Mike linebacker at Michigan, Colson doesn't miss many tackles when he's in the position to make a play. A natural fit for "green dot," Colson recognizes coverage well and doesn't make many mistakes on the field.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Junior Colson #25 of the Michigan Wolverines breaks up a pass to Taye Barber #4 of the TCU Horned Frogs during the second quarter in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Chris Coduto/Getty Images

He's a Day 1 starter for any defense that needs a Mike.

WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Pearsall can play all three wide receiver positions but over 60% of his snaps have come from the slot. A natural in the slot, Pearsall is fluid in his routes and has the quickness to separate from defenders easily. He's a reliable wideout for quarterbacks because of his ability to catch the football.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Ricky Pearsall #1 of the Florida Gators catches a pass against Prince Bemah #25 of the Charlotte 49ers during the first halfof a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. James Gilbert/Getty Images

Pearsall can also return punts, but he would be more of a slot option in Philadelphia.

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Worthy might get snatched up well before the Eagles' picks because of his blazing speed, but he's a big-play threat for any offense. The slender frame might be an issue, but defensive backs must respect Worthy's breakaway speed and ability to track down a deep ball.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: Xavier Worthy #8 of the Texas Longhorns catches a pass in front of TJ Smith #7 of the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Tim Warner/Getty Images

Worthy demonstrates the DeSean Jackson vibes as the big play threat, but he needs to be in space to be effective. He would be an ideal fit behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

A weapon in the slot, Wilson has excellent footwork and confuses defenders with his precise route running. He doesn't drop passes (just one last season) and has big-play capability once the football is in his hands.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Roman Wilson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Eagles are looking for a third wideout. Wilson could be the guy.

CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

Tampa has played mostly in a zone defense, which bodes well for fitting in a Vic Fangio scheme that relies on heavy zone coverage. He doesn't have a lot of turnover-worthy plays, but he is always around the ball and has allowed just one touchdown in 925 coverage snaps.

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 12: Defensive back T.J. Tampa #2 of the Iowa State Cyclones blocks a touchdown pass as wide receiver Langston Anderson #88 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys gets tangled up in the fourth quarter of the game at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State defeated Iowa State 20-14. Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Playing mostly outside, Tampa can develop behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

CB Max Melton, Rutgers

The explosion from Melton is off the charts, as he can play the slot or line up on the outside. He shines in press-man, using his athleticism to line up with any receiver that comes his way.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Max Melton #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights breaks up a pass intended for Donald Stewart #2 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on December 31, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Melton may be too over-aggressive and needs work on his technique, but the talent is there. He could start in the slot for Philadelphia with a good summer.

S Javon Bullard, Georgia

One of the best safeties in the draft, Bullard has the Georgia connection as a former teammate to Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo. Bullard is a physical safety who shines in the box and offers position versatility.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: Javon Bullard #22 of the Georgia Bulldogs breaks up a pass intended for Jermaine Burton #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bullard is a bit undersized and has a DUI on his resume, but he provides leadership ability on a team full of them. He'll be hard to pass up at No. 50.

G Christian Haynes, Connecticut

Starting 49 straight games in his career, Haynes can handle the double team and pull as well as any pure guard in this class. Haynes isn't the most athletic guard but has strong technique and is tough off the snap.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 04: Christian Haynes #64 of the Connecticut Huskies goes head to head against Kurott Garland #99 of the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 59-3. Donald Page/Getty Images

The football knowledge is strong with Haynes. He can start in Week 1 at guard.

G Dominick Puni, Kansas

Puni didn't allow a sack in 25 straight starts, playing left tackle at Kansas. He's better suited to play guard with his brash approach on the line of scrimmage and needs work in pass protection.

Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 28-21. Charlie Neibergall / AP

Cross-trained at all five line positions, Puni offers valuable depth and will improve if Jeff Stoutland can get his hands on him. He could start at right guard in Week 1.