How many picks do the Philadelphia Eagles have in the 2024 NFL draft?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The 2024 NFL draft figures to be another busy three days for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have picks in five different rounds this year, including three selections in the first two rounds.

Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman has a lengthy history of making trades during the draft, with his big splashes often coming in the first round.

This year's draft is in Detroit, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed this week "NFL Draft Week" across the state.

Eagles draft picks 2024

The Philadelphia Eagles have eight draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft - three in the first 53 picks and none in the third and seventh rounds. Here are the Eagles' 2024 draft picks.

Round 1: 22nd overall

Round 2: 50th overall (from the New Orleans Saints)

Round 2: 53rd overall

Round 4: 120th overall (from the Pittsburgh Steelers)

Round 5: 161st overall (from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Round 5: 171st overall (compensatory pick)

Round 5: 172nd overall (compensatory pick)

Round 6: 210th overall (compensatory pick)

When is the 2024 NFL draft?

The draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with Round 1 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. On Friday, Rounds 2-3 start at 7 p.m. ET and then the draft concludes on Saturday with Rounds 4-7 beginning at noon. In total, 257 picks will be made across seven rounds.

How to watch the 2024 NFL draft

The draft will air on the NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC and will be available to stream on ESPN+, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

CBS News Philadelphia