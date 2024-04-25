Philadelphia Eagles pick 22nd overall in 2024 NFL draft. Here are the last 5 players selected there.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - When the Philadelphia Eagles are on the clock Thursday night in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, they should be able to snag a talented player who can contribute to the upcoming season.
But history shows general manager Howie Roseman has a spotty track record when drafting in the 20s. Jalen Reagor, Danny Watkins and Marcus Smith are some notable names selected during Roseman's tenure who were busts. The Eagles have owned the No. 22 overall pick multiple times in franchise history and made four selections.
Here are the past five players who were selected at 22 overall in the NFL draft.
2023 NFL draft, WR Zay Flowers
Last year, the Baltimore Ravens used the No. 22 pick on Zay Flowers, a wide receiver out of Boston College.
Flowers led the Ravens in receiving as a rookie last season, catching 77 passes for 858 yards and five touchdowns.
Flowers helped Baltimore earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship game.
2022 NFL draft, LB Quay Walker
With the 22nd pick in 2022, the Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker out of the University of Georgia.
Walker has played 31 games for the Packers over the past two seasons, including 30 starts, and recorded 239 total tackles and nine quarterback hits. He led the Packers in tackles in 2023 with 118.
2021 NFL draft, CB Caleb Farley
The Tennessee Titans picked cornerback Caleb Farley out of Virginia Tech University with the No. 22nd pick in 2021.
Farley has dealt with multiple injuries since being drafted and only played in 12 NFL games.
2020 NFL draft, WR Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson, who the Eagles infamously passed on in 2020, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 22nd overall pick.
With the No. 21 overall pick, the Eagles selected Reagor, who didn't live up to expectations and was later traded to the Vikings ahead of the 2022 season.
Jefferson has developed into arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. Since he was drafted, he ranks second in receiving yards, sixth in catches and 10th in touchdowns.
2019 NFL draft, OT Andre Dillard
In the 2019 NFL draft, the Eagles made the 22nd overall pick, but they didn't initially own the selection.
The Eagles traded up from No. 25 with the Baltimore Ravens to select Andre Dillard, an offensive tackle out of Washington State.
Dillard was supposed to be Philadelphia's long-term fix at left tackle opposite Lane Johnson and replace Jason Peters, but that didn't come to fruition.
Instead, Dillard was more of a reserve player for the Birds and signed with the Titans as a free agent following the 2022 season.