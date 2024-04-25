Philadelphia Eagles pick 22nd overall in 2024 NFL draft. Here are the last 5 players selected there.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - When the Philadelphia Eagles are on the clock Thursday night in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, they should be able to snag a talented player who can contribute to the upcoming season.

But history shows general manager Howie Roseman has a spotty track record when drafting in the 20s. Jalen Reagor, Danny Watkins and Marcus Smith are some notable names selected during Roseman's tenure who were busts. The Eagles have owned the No. 22 overall pick multiple times in franchise history and made four selections.

Here are the past five players who were selected at 22 overall in the NFL draft.

2023 NFL draft, WR Zay Flowers

Last year, the Baltimore Ravens used the No. 22 pick on Zay Flowers, a wide receiver out of Boston College.

Flowers led the Ravens in receiving as a rookie last season, catching 77 passes for 858 yards and five touchdowns.

Flowers helped Baltimore earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship game.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates making a catch for a touchdown during the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore. Kara Durrette / Getty Images

2022 NFL draft, LB Quay Walker

With the 22nd pick in 2022, the Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker out of the University of Georgia.

Walker has played 31 games for the Packers over the past two seasons, including 30 starts, and recorded 239 total tackles and nine quarterback hits. He led the Packers in tackles in 2023 with 118.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 31: Quay Walker #7 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his sack against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Packers defeated the Vikings 33-10. David Berding / Getty Images

2021 NFL draft, CB Caleb Farley

The Tennessee Titans picked cornerback Caleb Farley out of Virginia Tech University with the No. 22nd pick in 2021.

Farley has dealt with multiple injuries since being drafted and only played in 12 NFL games.

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 06: Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

2020 NFL draft, WR Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson, who the Eagles infamously passed on in 2020, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 22nd overall pick.

With the No. 21 overall pick, the Eagles selected Reagor, who didn't live up to expectations and was later traded to the Vikings ahead of the 2022 season.

Jefferson has developed into arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. Since he was drafted, he ranks second in receiving yards, sixth in catches and 10th in touchdowns.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 14, 2023 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

2019 NFL draft, OT Andre Dillard

In the 2019 NFL draft, the Eagles made the 22nd overall pick, but they didn't initially own the selection.

The Eagles traded up from No. 25 with the Baltimore Ravens to select Andre Dillard, an offensive tackle out of Washington State.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: Andre Dillard #77 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 8, 2022 in Philadelphia. Getty Images

Dillard was supposed to be Philadelphia's long-term fix at left tackle opposite Lane Johnson and replace Jason Peters, but that didn't come to fruition.

Instead, Dillard was more of a reserve player for the Birds and signed with the Titans as a free agent following the 2022 season.

CBS News Philadelphia