Meredith Gaudreau welcomes Carter, 3rd child with late husband Johnny Gaudreau

Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of Johnny Gaudreau, announced on Instagram she gave birth to her third baby on April 1.

Carter Michael Gaudreau, who shares a middle name with his late dad, was 8 pounds 3 ounces and 20.5 inches long when he was born, the same size as his dad, according to the post.

"He looks exactly like his daddy too," Meredith Gaudreau said in the post.

Carter joins two kids at home, Johnny and Noa.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed while riding their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, in August 2024.

Meredith Gaudreau announced she was pregnant at the memorial service for her husband and his brother. Madeline Gaudreau, Matthew's wife, welcomed a baby named Tripp Matthew in December.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau grew up playing hockey in South Jersey and went on to play at Gloucester Catholic High School and Boston College.

Johnny Gaudreau was drafted into the NHL in 2011 by the Calgary Flames and played with the team until he became a free agent and joined the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022.

The driver who allegedly hit the brothers has been charged with driving under the influence and fatally striking them.