Madeline Gaudreau, wife of Matthew Gaudreau, announces birth of their son

Months after tragedy, the Gaudreaus are celebrating the arrival of their newest family member.

In an Instagram post shared on Dec. 29, Madeline Gaudreau, Matthew Gaudreau's wife, announced the birth of the couple's child, a baby boy named Tripp Matthew.

"Mommy & Daddy's world," the post said.

Matthew and his brother Johnny were killed in August while riding their bikes in in Salem County, New Jersey the night before their sister's wedding. Earlier this month, Sean Higgins was indicted in the deaths of Johnny and Matthew after he allegedly hit them with his car while driving drunk, according to court documents.

The brothers grew up in Carneys Point Township in Salem County and played for the Little Flyers, a Tier III junior ice hockey team in Aston, Pennsylvania, and Team Comcast, a youth hockey team.

Both Johnny and Matthew attended and played hockey at Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City and went on to play for Boston College. After Matthew finished his playing career, he joined Gloucester Catholic High School as its hockey coach.

Johnny was drafted into the NHL in 2011 by the Calgary Flames and played with the team until he became a free agent and joined the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022.

The Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, New Jersey, where Matthew and Johnny learned to play hockey, celebrated Tripp's birth on Facebook. "Hollydell Ice Arena would like to congratulate Madeline and Matthew Gaudreau on the birth of their son Tripp Matthew," the post said.

In September, Hollydell announced one of its rinks would be renamed "The Gaudreau Rink" in honor of Johnny and Matthew.