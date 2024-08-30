Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau deaths stun Boston College, an "unimaginable loss"

Former BC hockey star Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed in crash in New Jersey Former BC hockey star Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed in crash in New Jersey 00:44

BOSTON -- Former Boston College hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were both killed in a crash Thursday night in New Jersey while riding bikes, police said Friday.

Boston College statement

"All of us in the Boston College community are stunned by this tragic news," BC spokesman Jack Dunn said in an email to WBZ-TV.

"Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest players in the history of Boston College hockey, but one of the nicest as well. Matthew was a gifted [player] who was equally beloved by his teammates. Our prayers are with Johnny, Matthew and the entire Gaudreau family at this time of unimaginable loss."

Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau at TD Garden on February 10, 2014 in Boston. Richard T Gagnon / Getty Images

Johnny Gaudreau was 31 and played three years at BC, from 2011 to 2014. Matthew was 29. He played for the Eagles from 2013 to 2017.

They were riding bikes together in Oldmans Township, New Jersey Thursday when they were hit by a Jeep just after 8 p.m. The driver who was allegedly drunk, stayed at the scene and was taken into custody, police said.

Johnny Gaudreau was "Johnny Hockey"

Johnny Gaudreau was a star at BC, where he earned the nickname "Johnny Hockey." He helped Boston College win a national title in 2012 and won two straight Hockey East Player of the Year awards. Gaudreau won the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey's best player following the 2013-14 season.

Johnny Gaudreau of the Boston College Eagles during the 2013-14 season. Richard T Gagnon / Getty Images

Gaudreau was a seven-time All-Star after being drafted by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut at the end of the 2014 season, and was named to the NHL's All-Rookie team the following year when he tallied 64 points for the Flames.

He played nine seasons overall in Calgary, and won the Lady Byng Trophy in 2016-17, which goes to the player who exbibits "the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability." Gaudreau signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022 and was an All-Star last season when he scored 12 goals and had 48 assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets statement

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend," the Blue Jackets said in a statement Friday. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

"Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets," the statement continued.

"He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy."

Calgary Flames statement

The Calgary Flames said, "It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community."

NHL statement

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also released a statement on Gaudreau's death Friday morning.

"The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. While Johnny's infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname 'Johnny Hockey,' he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path," said Bettman.

Matthew Gaudreau career

Matthew Gaudreau played wing at Boston College and scored 16 goals and had 47 assists in 119 games. He later played for Bridgeport of the AHL and the Worcester Railers of the ECHL before getting into coaching.

Gaudreau was the head coach of Gloucester Catholic High School's hockey team the last two seasons. The brothers both played for the school in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

"The ECHL and its member teams mourn the loss and express their condolences to the family and friends of former Worcester Railers and Reading Royals forward Matthew Gaudreau," the league said in a statement Friday.

"The Worcester Railers HC Organization is incredibly saddened by the passing of both Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau. They represented the sport of hockey and their family at the highest level both on and off the ice," the Railers said on social media Friday.

"Matty will always be remembered as one of the original Railers who helped to guide the organization in our inaugural season. We remember his time spent in Worcester fondly. We offer our deepest condolences to the entire Gaudreau family."